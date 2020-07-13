Business partner of Rajasthan CM’s son under ED scanner

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Amid political crisis in Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

Investor Ratan Kant Sharma, close aide of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, is under the agency’s scanner.

Sharma had allegedly received around Rs 96.7 crore from Mauritius and has stakes in Hotel Fairmont. Sharma and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, are business partners.

Sharma was summoned by the ED four days ago. The agency suspects that large scale overseas transactions have taken place.

