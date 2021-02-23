A man, affectionately called ‘uncle’ who is the one behind the ‘chaat’ rivalry in Baraut town in Baghpat on Monday that left 12 injured and eight in police custody, has said that he was ‘undeniably peeved’ because a rival ‘chaat’ seller was telling people that he sold stale food items.

Uncle, whose real name is Harvinder, told reporters on Tuesday, that his rivals – most of them new entrants in the business- kept telling people not to visit Harvinder’s shop because Harvinder sold stale stuff.

“I will tolerate anything but not if one casts aspersions on the business. I have been here for years and people travel long distance for ‘Uncle ji ki chaat’,” he said.

The video clips of the brawl in Baraut that went viral on the social media show a frizzy red-haired portly man who is seen in the brawl giving it as much as he got it – a kick for a kick and a hit for a hit.

The ‘chaat’ brawl ended in the police station where the warring groups were seated alongside without showing any signs of hostility that was evident earlier.

Harvinder said, “These new chaat sellers always try to steal my customers instead of building up their own loyal customers. My other friends, who are local vendors, joined me in the fight.”

The two groups, armed with iron rods and sticks, had brutally beaten up each other on the road.

The bizarre fight continued for about 20 minutes before it was stopped. The video recording of the incident later went viral on the social media.

The Baghpat police later arrested eight persons in connection with the incident.

The injured were provided medical attention.

–IANS

amita/ash