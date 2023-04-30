A 34-year-old businessman has committed suicide here by shooting himself with a pistol at his home in the Dayanand Colony area, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Shekhar. Police said that he took the extreme step on late Saturday night.

His family said that Sandeep was in the business of supplying supplements to gyms. “Before Covid, his business was doing well but due to the pandemic, he suffered huge losses,” a family member said.

“His behaviour was also not quite proper for about a week. He was in constant depression. Sandeep went to his room and shot himself in the head with his revolver late at night on Saturday. The family members took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a relative told the police.

The police handed over the body to the family following an autopsy on Sunday.

The pistol used in the incident has been seized. According to police sources, the victim did not have a license for the pistol.

