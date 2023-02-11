INDIA

Businessman robbed of Rs 50L at gunpoint in Delhi, two held

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old polytechnic student along with a juvenile for allegedly robbing a Faridabad-based businessman at gunpoint, an officer said on Saturday, adding that the looted amount of Rs 50 lakh hasbeen recovered from their possession.

The accused, Aakash Sharma, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, along with his juvenile accomplice had robbed the businessman in Delhi’s Jangpura Extension area on Friday.

The police said that Aakash ia a first year student at a polytechnic institute.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), at 3.15 p.m. on Friday, a PCR call was received informing about a robbery at a garment godown in Jangpura Extension, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“During investigation, the police scanned all the available CCTV footages and the call detail records of the suspects. Based on the findings, Aakash and his juvenile accomplice were nabbed from Baghpat, and the entire looted amount — Rs 50 lakh — was recovered from their possession along with a Scooty and a mobile phone used in the crime,” the officer said.

On interrogation, Aakash revealed that in connivance with a person named Zubin Joshi, they had trapped the complainant, Ashish Chauhan, and called him to Jangpura on the pretext of providing Rs 75 lakh in white in exchange of Rs 50 lakh in cash.

“The accused had done recce of the meeting point two days before the incident and had parked their Scooty in the adjoining street as escape strategy after committing the crime. They got the weapon from Aakash’s cousin Shivam,” said the official.

“On Friday, when the complainant showed them the cash at the godown, they robbed him at gunpoint and fled with the money,” Yadav said.

