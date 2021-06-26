Guwahati, June 26 (IANSlife) Vedanta Baruah has become the first Assamese to receive the 10-year Golden Visa in Investors category, granted by the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

A Golden Visa enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland. The Golden Visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

Baruah, who hails from from Dibrugarh, Assam, is the Chief Executive Officer of Berns Brett Masood Insurance LLC having offices in UAE, UK, EU and India.

He went to the UAE in 2006, worked in Dubai for 2 years, left for London to work for Berns Brett Group for a year and thereafter established the JV in UAE with Al Masaood Group. He is a shareholder in the business.

Baruah said, “It is a proud moment for me and I feel totally humbled. I would like to thank the UAE government and the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi, UAE. I think my responsibility has just increased.”

Commenting on Assam, Baruah said: “I am connected to my roots. I visit Assam every year. The recognition I have received will certainly encourage more entrepreneurs from Assam to come out and do business here.”

