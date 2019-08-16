BuskerFest happens at Port Credit this weekend

MISSISSAUGA

BuskerFest, the international street performer’s festival kicks off on Aug 16 at 2:00 p.m. and run until Aug 17 at 11:00 p.m., at Port Credit. This year’s performances include some class acts from around the world. This year, performers include Zap Circus (Australia), USA Breakdancers (Boston), The Flyin’ Hawaiian Show (Hawaii), Scott Jackson (a Canadian beatboxer), Pete Anderson (UK performer), Pancho Libre (Mexico), Lukas Stark (Canadian magician), Kobbler Jay (Canada), Katay Santos (Venezuela), Incendia Motus (Quebec), Goldie (BC), and Cartoonette (Portugal). Look out for some high energy circle shows and eccentric roving characters throughout The Village.

The two-day event will also feature a slew of activities, including a Buskerkidz Zone with activities and shows geared towards children. The Zone will feature interactive shows, face painting, the bubbles bash, balloon artists, juggling workshops and more. The Zone will be located at the Port Street Market (125 Lakeshore Rd. E.).

Attendees can also check out the charity showcase, which will be held in support of Epilepsy Peel. This event will allow attendees to enjoy a snippet of all of the performers in one big show.

The Friday night Fire Show is something you don’t want to miss. The website says Incendia Motus and Zap Circus will join forces to create a jaw-dropping fire show that will see the performers jump through hoops, eat flames and defy logic as they juggle and throw burning torches while balanced way above the crowds. This starts at 10:45 p.m.

And yes, expect parking to be a challenge and to get around it, consider the Buskerfest shuttle, courtesy of Burrito Boyz and Circus Bus. The shuttle will run non-stop during festival hours and will make stops in the east and west villages. -CINEWS