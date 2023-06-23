A busy schedule awaits Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he will begin his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Shah will arrive in Jammu at around 10.30 a.m., following which he pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary and then address a public rally in the city’s Bhagwati Nagar area.

Later, he will meet BJP leaders and take their feedback on the ground situation in Jammu.

Shah is also likely to visit Shri Tirupati Balaji Temple on the outskirts of the city.

On Friday afternoon, Shah will fly to Srinagar where he will attend the Vitasta festival, meet members of political parties and the civil society.

In the evening, he will chair a high-level security meeting with Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the police, intelligence, paramilitary forces and the army to review the security preparation for the Amaranth Yatra that begins on July 1 and will end after 62 days on August 31.

On Saturday, the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation of ‘Balidan Stambh’ in Pratap Park adjacent to the Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

20230623-081602