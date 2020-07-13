Buttler has got two Test matches to save his career: Gough

London, July 13 (IANS) Former England pacer Darren Gough feels under-fire wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler has got two games to save his Test career.

ODI World Cup winner Buttler has not reached 50 in his last 12 Test innings and also grassed a leg-side chance to get rid of Jermaine Blackwood — who went on to score 95 as West Indies gunned down their target of 200 at the Ageas Bowl to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match #raisethebat series.

“Buttler has got two Test matches to save his career, for me,” Gough said speaking on the latest episode of The Cricket Debate as quoted by Sky Sports.

“He’s a terrific talent, lots of kids look up to him and he has all the shots.

“But, in Test cricket, you can’t just keep getting out and that’s what he keeps doing.

“The (Joe) Denly selection — I think he’s been a lucky boy to play the Tests he has played. I love him as a bloke, I think he’s a terrific guy.

“But if you consider that since 2000, 47 batsmen have played for England — there’s only three with worse averages to have played 15 Tests,” added Gough.

Gough, who snared 229 wickets during his nine-year Test career, further said the selectors should alternate Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for the remaining two Tests.

“I think Broad’s coming back in,” said Gough. “I would rest Wood and Anderson at Old Trafford and bring in Broad and Woakes.

“That would be my plan then, with back-to-back Test matches, you bring Anderson and Wood back (for the third Test). I’ve said from the start — rotate Archer and Wood.

“We got a bit carried away, seeing Wood bowl really quickly in South Africa. We’ve seen Archer do it, but it’s very hard to do it every single game.

“Broad, Woakes and Anderson are the reliable three, while Archer and Wood will blow away the opposition on their day.

“Pick the right player, for the right conditions and don’t get too funky with selection. Stick to the plan and England will come back in this Test series.”

–IANS

dm/bbh