England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler had to miss the second T20 International against Sri Lanka on Thursday due to a calf strain he suffered in Wednesday’s first T20 match.

“Buttler misses out with calf injury, [Chris] Woakes rested,” said a statement on ecb.co.uk.

“One forced change, Jos picked up a calf strain yesterday, and Chris Woakes can’t play two days in a row, so Dave Willey takes the new ball,” said England captain Eoin Morgan said at the toss which was won by Sri Lanka who chose to bat.

Buttler had smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 68 in England’s eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I.

The right-handed batsman’s innings, laced with eight boundaries and a six, earned him the Player-of-the-Match award.

The 30-year-old Buttler was in the news recently after he said that travelling to Australia for Ashes without families would be tough for the players.

–IANS

kh/qma