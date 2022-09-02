The special MP-MLA court of Buxar announced a two-year jail term to 12 persons including former Finance Minister of Rabri Devi government, Dadan Pahalwan, on Friday.

Pahalwan was involved in a case of physical assault of 2005 in his home constituency, Dumraon. An FIR in this regard was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC in Dumraon police station.

The petitioner Ramji Singh Yadav claimed that Pahalwan along with his supporters attacked him in a bid to kill him in 2005. However, he narrowly escaped at that time.

Satya Prakash Singh, the ADJ of MP-MLA court, in his sentence found that Pahalwan and his supporters are guilty of physical assault.

The court has announced 2 years of jail term to Dadan Pahalwan and 11 others. As the sentence is less than 3 years, the court has granted bail to them as well. We will challenge the decision in High Court,” said Ramanand Mishra, lawyer of Dadan Pahalwan.

Dadan Pahalwan was a four-time MLA from Dumraon. He was first elected as MLA from Dumraon as an independent candidate in 2000 and became Finance Minister in the Rabri Devi government. He was also elected in 2005 on the ticket of Samajwadi Party. In 2010, he was again elected as MLA from Dumraon on the ticket of Akhil Jan Vikas Dal and then, on the JD-U ticket in 2015. As JD-U did not give a ticket to Pahalwan in the 2020 assembly election, he contested as an independent candidate and achieved 5 positions.

