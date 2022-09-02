INDIA

Buxar court rewards 2-year jail term to 12 persons including Bihar’s former Finance Minister Dadan Pahalwan

NewsWire
0
0

The special MP-MLA court of Buxar announced a two-year jail term to 12 persons including former Finance Minister of Rabri Devi government, Dadan Pahalwan, on Friday.

Pahalwan was involved in a case of physical assault of 2005 in his home constituency, Dumraon. An FIR in this regard was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC in Dumraon police station.

The petitioner Ramji Singh Yadav claimed that Pahalwan along with his supporters attacked him in a bid to kill him in 2005. However, he narrowly escaped at that time.

Satya Prakash Singh, the ADJ of MP-MLA court, in his sentence found that Pahalwan and his supporters are guilty of physical assault.

The court has announced 2 years of jail term to Dadan Pahalwan and 11 others. As the sentence is less than 3 years, the court has granted bail to them as well. We will challenge the decision in High Court,” said Ramanand Mishra, lawyer of Dadan Pahalwan.

Dadan Pahalwan was a four-time MLA from Dumraon. He was first elected as MLA from Dumraon as an independent candidate in 2000 and became Finance Minister in the Rabri Devi government. He was also elected in 2005 on the ticket of Samajwadi Party. In 2010, he was again elected as MLA from Dumraon on the ticket of Akhil Jan Vikas Dal and then, on the JD-U ticket in 2015. As JD-U did not give a ticket to Pahalwan in the 2020 assembly election, he contested as an independent candidate and achieved 5 positions.

20220902-134004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIR lodged against Mahua Moitra in Assam for ‘Gogoi’ tweet

    National Herald case: Rahul reaches ED office for 4th time

    I balance tradition and modernity: Rubal Shekhawat

    Congress’ Kerala unit sets up ‘Political Study Centre’