‘Buy or threaten’, BJP’s SOP: AAP

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on Monday said that BJP follows a specific Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in which they first attempt to buy MLAs and if the MLAs cannot be bought they topple the government by threatening them with ED-CBI.

“BJP first attempts to create a rift among opposition parties to form the government. When they fail, they indulge in horse trading. An audio-clip had also surfaced in Karnataka, which was pertaining to buying the MLAs. Their third weapon is central agencies. They unleash CBI, ED, IT, NIA on MLAs,” Pathak said.

He said that those who joined the BJP in Maharashtra were facing prosecution in the form of either CBI or ED. He said that the BJP blackmails leaders and then inducts them into the party.

“They tried everything in Delhi; they attempted to buy our MLAs. They also have lodged two of our ministers in jail with the help of CBI and ED, but our MLAs didn’t give up. Their ‘Operation Lotus’ always fails in Delhi,” Pathak said.

