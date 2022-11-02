BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Buyer-seller relationship with Russia, says Hardeep Puri on crude purchases

NewsWire
0
0

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday said that though India got discounted crude oil from Russia in May and June this year, there now exists a normal “buyer-seller” relationship between the two countries.

Replying to a question on crude oil supplies from Russia, the minister said that he has spoken a lot about it in interviews (referring to his interview to CNN on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, where he had said that India had no moral conflict in buying Russian crude), but went on to say that “there is no discount in price from Russia. There were discounts in May and June but then others (countries) also started giving discounts. So now it’s a buyer-seller relationship (with Russia)”.

On fuel prices being stable for the past five months in the country, the minister said that though prices of oil and gas have been rising globally, the prices have not risen by that much in India.

“With quiet confidence we will navigate the situation,” he said.

20221102-184604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rupee ends 10 paise lower; touches all-time low of 80.13 against...

    Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

    Twin tower demolition: Residents of nearby societies allowed to return home

    Samsung logs sharp drop in profits, reaffirms no production cut