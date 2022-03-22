ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Buzz around Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda’s movie

By NewsWire
0
0

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s apparent collaboration for an upcoming movie has set the gossip mills buzzing in the industry.

The recent report regarding the movie suggests an interesting backdrop for the duo’s possible collaboration.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie will have a Kashmir backdrop, and most of its story will apparently be canned in the locales of Kashmir.

Shiva Nirvana, of ‘Ninnu Kori’, ‘Majili’, and ‘Tuck Jagadish’ movies, will direct Vijay Deverakonda for this yet-to-be-announced movie. Samantha is being considered to romance Vijay, while the team has kept all the details under the wraps for now.

Currently, Vijay Deverakonda awaits the release of his movie ‘Liger’, while Samantha’s epic love saga ‘Shakuntalam’ will hit the screens later this year.

20220322-120603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Vidyut Jammwal: ‘Sanak’ will inspire you to be a better version...

Parineeti Chopra: ‘Saina’ was the challenge I was looking for

‘The Batman’ keeps gliding as box-office leader in second weekend

Mohsin Khan, Jannat Zubair feature in romantic track ‘Chand Naraz Hai’