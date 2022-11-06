SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat successfully defended singles gold after defeating India’s Nitish Kumar in the finals at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Tokyo.

He also won silver with Manoj Sarkar in the Men’s Doubles event.

Pramod Bhagat defeated compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-19, 21-19 in 53 minutes to clinch the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 event. The match was tightly contested but Pramod managed to hold his nerves and had an answer to everything that Nitesh through at him.

In the men’s doubles, Pramod and his Men’s doubles partner Manoj Sarkar went down fighting to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Ukun Rukaendi in 3 sets to settle for silver the final score read 21-14, 18-21, 13-21.

Pramod Bhagat who is playing his seventh career World Championships, has won a total of 6 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in singles and doubles in the six championships he has played. Moreover, except for the 2007 and 2017 World Championships, Pramod has reached the finals in all the editions.

Talking about the same Pramod Bhagat said, “I am very happy with my performance in singles, in doubles we could have done better. This win is huge for me as I have been working very hard. This win tells me that I am moving in the right direction.”

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam settled for a bronze medal in Men’s SL4 category.

