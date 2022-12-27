Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy moved one spot up to reclaim a career-best eighth position in the latest men’s singles BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday, after almost four years.

Prannoy had briefly been world No. 8 in the rankings released on January 15, 2018. He recently entered the top 10 after attaining ninth position in last week’s rankings.

The 30-year-old has been in good form in 2022. He played a stellar role in India’s maiden Thomas Cup win earlier this year, registering crucial victories in the deciding ties against Malaysia in the quarter-final and Denmark in the semis.

Apart from being a part of the Indian badminton contingent which clinched the Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed team gold medal at Birmingham, Prannoy has also been in fine form in individual events.

The Indian made seven quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the Swiss Open final in 2022. Prannoy’s run included some big upset wins, including two against reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen.

However, he remained the second-best-ranked Indian men’s player in the singles rankings as Lakshya Sen held on to his world No. 7 spot. Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No. 1, is 12th in the latest rankings.

In women’s singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who has been sidelined with an injury since winning the CWG gold medal at Birmingham, lost a place to drop down to world No. 7. On the other hand, the out-of-form Saina Nehwal rose two places to the 31st spot and is currently sandwiched between junior compatriots Malvika Bansod (world No. 30) and Aakarshi Kashyap (world No. 32).

Meanwhile, India’s top men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stayed fifth, a career-best mark, in the standings while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved up three places to 21st.

In women’s doubles, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly gained a place to rise to world No. 17. Their senior colleagues Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are ranked 28th after slipping four places.

In mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto are India’s best-ranked team at world No. 18.

