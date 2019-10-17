BWF rankings: Praneeth at a career-best 11, Sindhu static at 6

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) After clinching a bronze at the recently held badminton World Championships, India shuttler B. Sai Praneeth has moved a spot ahead in the latest BWF Rankings. Becoming the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to win a medal at the World Championships in Switzerland, Praneeth has now reached a career best ranking of 11.

Praneeth had reached the second round of the Denmark Open recently but suffered a straight-game defeat against world numver 1 and two-time world champion Kento Momota.

His compatriot Kidambi Srikanth, however, has dropped a place to be at the 10th spot in the men’s singles rankings.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles category, London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal too has dropped a spot to be at the ninth place, while Rio Olympics silver medallist P.V. Sindhu remained static at sixth place.

Sindhu had earlier claimed her maiden World Championships title in August.

No other Indian features in the top 10 of the rankings in the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and the mixed doubles categories.

–IANS

kk/bc