BWF Rankings: Prannoy jumps one spot to enter top 15, Lakshya remains at 9th

Ace Indian shuttler H.S Prannoy jumped one spot to enter the enter top-15 in the latest BWF World Rankings, released on Tuesday.

Prannoy, who recently produced some good performances — reaching back-to-back quarterfinals at the World Championships and Japan Open Super 750 — has returned to the top-15 almost after 4 years. Last time, he was World No 15, in October, 2018.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen continued to be the top-ranked Indian at the ninth position in the men’s rankings, while Kidambi Srikanth rose one position to 11th.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who had skipped the World Championships and Japan Open due to an injury, remained static at the sixth spot while London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal moved one place ahead to 31st in the womens’ list.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won their maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games, remained static at the eighth spot.

