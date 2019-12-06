BWF Tour Finals: Sindhu loses to Chen Yu Fei

Guangzhou (China), Dec 12 (IANS) Ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu suffered her second consecutive defeat in her second Group ‘A’ match at the BWF Tour Finals here on Thursday. After losing to world No. 2 Chen Yu Fei, Sindhu is now all but out of contention in the tournament.

China’s Yu Fei clinched the contest 20-22, 21-16, 21-12 in the 72 minute affair.

Yu Fei took an early 8-4 lead in the first game and was all set to win it before Sindhu bagged five straight points to narrowly take it 22-20 in her favour in 24 minutes.

The second game was another tight affair but this time it was Yu Fei who emerged victorious, taking the match to the decider.

Sindhu managed to take a slim 11-10 lead into the break in the third game. However, Yu Fei took six straight points to take control of the game, courtesy some exquisite strokeplay, as she won it 21-12 with ease.

If Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi wins her match against Bing Jiao He, it will be the end of the road for the Indian shuttler.

Sindhu will now face another Chinese shuttler He Bingjiao in her last group A match on Friday.

