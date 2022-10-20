The Indian team lost 1-3 to Malaysia in its playoff for positions 9-16 at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2022, here on Thursday.

India will now play Germany in the playoffs to decide positions 13-16 next.

In the tie against Malaysia, India began with a loss as Ayush Shetty went down 21-6, 12-21, 19-21 to Justin Hoh in the men’s singles.

Thereafter, Junior world No 3 Anupama Upadhyay, playing her first match of the tournament in place of Unnati Hooda, restored parity in the tie with a 21-14, 21-15 victory over Siti Nurshuhaini in the women’s singles.

However, the win proved to be India’s only highlight of the tie. The men’s doubles pair of Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer lost 9-21, 7-21 to Fazriq Mohamad Razif and Wong Vin Sean.

Malaysia wrapped up the tie in the women’s doubles as Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag lost 10-21, 21-14, 13-21 to Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting.

India will now take on Germany on Friday. On the other hand, Malaysia will face Canada, who beat Germany in the other quarter-final for positions 9-16. If India can beat Germany, they will play in the 13-14th playoff next. If they lose, India will be playing in the 15-16th place playoff.

The Indian team finished in the 12th place in 2019 and was hoping to improve that record this time around but will now need to settle for a position in the 13-16 range. India’s best showing at the meet was a fourth-place finish in the 2008 edition.

