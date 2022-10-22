SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

BWF World Junior Mixed Team C’ships: India beat Hong Kong 3-0 to finish 13th

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian team beat Hong Kong 3-0 to finish 13th in the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2022, here on Saturday.

The first match of the tie was the women’s singles and India’s Rakshita Ramraj — picked ahead of Unnati Hooda and junior world No.3 Anupama Upadhyay — gave India the lead with a 21-10, 21-18 win over Chan Wing Lam.

Bharat Raghav then staged a remarkable comeback from a game down in the men’s singles to beat Jason Gunawan 19-21, 21-19, 23-21 in an encounter that went on for 57 minutes.

The women’s doubles pair of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag then confirmed India’s 13th-place finish with a 21-16, 21-16 win over Chan Wing Lam and Liang Ka Wing.

Canada finished in 11th place while Ukraine was 12th. Chinese Taipei and South Korea will compete for the title in the final.

India had finished second in Group B behind China and so it could only play for positions 9-16. They then lost to Malaysia to enter the 13-16 playoffs and then beat Germany to have a chance of finishing 13th or 14th.

The Indian badminton team had finished 12th in the last edition in 2019. India’s best showing at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships was a fourth-place finish in the 2008 edition.

The individual BWF Junior World Championships 2022 will begin at the same venue on Monday.

20221022-175005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GPBL: Bandipur Tuskers lock horns with Mandya Bulls in season’s opener

    All England Championships: Lakshya Sen enters semifinals, Treesa-Gayatri create history

    World Junior Mixed Team Badminton: India beat Germany, to play Hong...

    Thomas Cup: India outplay Canada 5-0 in Group C