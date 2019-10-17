B’wood hopes for better future of Maharashtra after voting

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan were among many Bollywood celebrities who had cast their vote for Maharashtra assembly polls. All of them hoped the election process would ensure a better future for Maharashtra and the city of Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections was held on Monday.

“Today, I have voted keeping in mind our state’s important issues. I hope that people of Maharashtra voted in their respective areas in large numbers for the better of the society and the country,” said Aamir.

Aamir Khan’s wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, added: “We all love our city and our state. We all want to see our country progress. I think agriculture, employment and infrastructure are important aspects while voting for the elections. I think it’s the right and responsibility of every citizen of this state to vote for state’s progress and overall development.

After casting his vote in Bandra, Salman Khan said: “This (voting) is our right and responsibility. My entire family voted today but apparently, I came to know, only 30 per cent voting has happened, so I think a lot more people need to come and vote. This is important.”

After voting, Sanjay Khan said: “We want progress in our country that’s why we cast our votes and it’s our duty so, we feel happy when we do that. I hope people of this state have voted today so that we can have democracy in this country.”

Talking about what issue of Mumbai bothers him, Sanjay Khan said: “Water logging, the bad condition of roads, and congestion of traffic are important issues for Mumbai. It takes us two hours to reach to our workplace from suburban Mumbai to South Mumbai, so I feel government should work on these issues.”

Other celebrities spotted exercising their electoral rights included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Arjun Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Govinda, Preity Zinta, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akthar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, Kunal Kemmu and Prasoon Joshi.

— IANS

iv/vnc/sdr