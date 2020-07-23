Canindia News

B’wood newbie Amrin Qureshi turns chef on dad’s birthday

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE024

Newcomer Amrin Qureshi celebrated the birthday of her father Sajid Qureshi by cooking his favourite dish — Chicken Tikka.

“This recipe was passed down through my family from Grandma and is a favoirite of my dad. It’s a memorable dish for any kind of celebration at home and today (Thursday) is a big day. It’s my father’s birthday, it has to be big,” she said.

She also penned a letter for her father.

“Thank you for lifting me in your strong wide arms and enveloping me in the tightest hug possible. It gave that one-year-old me the confidence, that there will always be one man I can unhesitatingly take refuge in. The one man that always encouraged me to reach for the stars was you,” she wrote.

“Your influence, your quiet yet strong presence was always there. Thank you for supporting me in my every ambition and helping me get through them. Remember you always taught me to never give up; I promise I won’t ever give up. You are my biggest supporter, my rock and my inspiration. Happy birthday Dad,” she concluded her note.

Amrin will soon make her acting debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s film “Bad Boy” opposite Mithun CHakraborty’s son, Namashi Chakraborty.

