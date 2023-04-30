Former chief minister Jagadish Shettars defection to the Congress and his attacks on the BJP over ideology has put the entire focus on him. The party’s state unit as well as the high command have taken it as a priority to defeat Shettar in his home turf and send out a strong message to defectors and those who violate party diktats.

Party sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is calling the shots to ensure the defeat of Shettar. The party has entrusted the responsibility of defeating Shettar to former CM and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa had stated that he will write in blood and give it that Shettar is going to be defeated. One of the supporters of Shettar had written in blood that he would win at any cost. Shettar had personally gone to his place and met him. The photos of the meeting have gone viral on social media.

Amit Shah held a series of meetings with party leaders in Hubballi and insisted that Shettar should be defeated in his home turf. Yediyurappa has announced that the BJP will defeat Shettar and hold grand celebrations.

Jagadish Shettar is representing the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency for the seventh time, having won six times from here. He was denied a ticket by the BJP this time. In a shock to the BJP, he then joined the Congress claiming humiliation and holding party national general secretary B.L. Santhosh responsible for his exit. He said there is an attempt to finish off the Lingayat leadership in the BJP.

Amit Shah himself pitched in to give a clarification to contain the damage done by Shettar’s statements and explain how the BJP has stood with the Lingayats and given positions to the community leaders.

Commenting on the aggressive strategy of the BJP, Shettar stated, “I am badapayi (poor thing) Shettar. But the BJP is carrying out a campaign against me to ensure my defeat. Finally, the decision will be made in the people’s court on May 10.”

“One Lingayat leader is being pitted against another Lingayat leader in the state. The shots are fired from someone else’s shoulder,” he said. Yediyurappa is helplessly carrying out a campaign against him, Shettar claimed.

Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, who also hails from Hubballi, is working tirelessly to ensure Shettar’s defeat. He had managed to pacify the BJP corporation members who came forward to resign from their posts protesting the denial of ticket to Shettar. The BJP is also luring Congress leaders to the party.

Sources said that it would have been easier for Shettar if he had contested as an independent candidate. The voters have been indoctrinated with Hindutva ideology and a significant number of Muslim voters (42,000) will polarise Hindu votes. Shettar, though having the Lingayat community backup, has not developed the constituency. During his tenure as CM also, Shettar failed to deliver to his constituency. However, the attacks on him by the BJP bigwigs have created sympathy for him, the sources added.

20230430-100204