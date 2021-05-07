Leading mathematics scholar and former Vice Chancellor of the Delhi University, Dinesh Singh has predicted that Covid infections being reported in Delhi will show a perceptible easing up between May 10-15.

By May 20 Delhi shall have calmed down in significant ways, Singh told IANS.

He said Covid infections have eased in the last four days which is pointing to a similar trend.

Singh also conducted telephonic interviews with 100 families which showed that almost everyone in these families has been infected and are now recovering.

There were many mild to serious cases reported in this instance but no deaths.

Singh has also noted a perceptible decline in ambulance sirens on the roads which also shows a decline in cases.

Keeping all these factors in mind, Singh predicts a decline in cases by May 10-15 and by May 20, there will be a significant decline.

There is some anecdotal evidence to show that doctors are corroborating that the affluent have been more affected by the Covid pandemic and more serious cases are being reported amongst the affluent.

Amid spike in Covid cases in many parts of the country, the national capital received respite at some extent as daily positivity rate was reported below 25 per cent.

The national capital reported 19,133 new Covid cases and 335 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate was reported 24.29 per cent, the lowest since April 15. Delhi had reported 20,960 new cases on May 5 with a positivity rate of 26.37 per cent.

Delhi had reported highest daily positivity rate  36.2 per cent on April 22. This is the fifth consecutive day that the positivity rate has remained below 30 per cent in the national capital.

On May 4, the capital had registered a positivity rate of 26.73 per cent, on May 3, positivity rate was reported at 29.56 per cent, on May 2 it was reported at 28.33 per cent while on May 1, it was 31.6 per cent.

