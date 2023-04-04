BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

BYJU’s all set to raise $500-$700 mn led by top VC firms

NewsWire
0
0

Edtech major BYJU’s is all set to raise around $500-$700 million in its latest funding round at a flat valuation of $22 billion, led by a couple of top private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds, which can happen anytime soon this month, reliable sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The funding round, anticipated for quite some time amid the deepening funding winter, will not only help BYJU’s pay off some of its existing debt but also consolidate and grow its business further, according to people privy to the development.

“The round is led by top VC firms and some existing investors in BYJU’s are also keen to participate, which may take the funding round to its maximum,” sources told IANS.

“To meet the regulatory framework, a solid due diligence has been done by the BYJU’s and the investors in taking the round to its concluding stage,” they said, adding that this will help the edtech unicorn “come back with a bang” amid larger scrutiny and other problems it is currently going through with some of its acquisitions like WhiteHat Jr.

When reached, BYJU’s did not immediately comment on the development.

The Financial Express was first to report about the development.

The latest funding round comes as the company is aiming to repay a huge $1.2-billion term loan B it had secured in November 2021.

The company has now appointed Ajay Goel as its chief financial officer (CFO), as it aims to strengthen the company’s financial operations and achieve profitability.

In order to turn profitable, BYJU’s is winding up coding platform WhiteHat Jr, which it acquired for $300 million, as part of restructuring and cut costs. The company had said it was “merely optimising it”.

Edtech firm BYJU’s did not meet its March 2023 deadline to achieve group-level profitability, as it envisioned in its earnings in October last year.

20230404-113406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Grover controversy: BharatPe says not fired any employee, audit is on

    FICCI urges Fin Min to withdraw export duty on pig iron...

    Foreign investors bought highest amount of shares on Aug 12 since...

    ‘Amazon gods will have to come down…’, Future on Amazon’s proposal...