Ed-tech firm BYJU’S on Wednesday announced a partnership with Google to aid continuity of online learning for both teachers and students.

As part of the partnership, Google Workspace for Education will combine BYJU’S’ pedagogy to empower teachers in their journey towards digital transformation. Built on the Vidyartha platform, this partnership will provide direct access to the ed-tech company’s extensive math and science pedagogy and visually-rich learning solutions, including chapter-wise slides, readymade assignments, data banks, summary docs, handouts, tests, and more.

“The significant rise and acceptance of online learning in the last one year has led to the swift digitisation of our education system. Teachers and students had to adapt to online learning overnight and are now rapidly discovering its potential,” said Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU’S, in a statement.

“Through our partnership with Google, we are aiming to aid this digital revolution and equip our educators with the necessary technological and learning assets to ensure continuity of education,” Mohit added.

The platform also features Google Classroom, offering simplicity and flexibility, along with a security experience for all educators. Besides the Google Workspace for Education features that include Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms, teachers will get access to Google Meet — Google’s premium video conferencing solution — where up to 100 people can participate using Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, for free.

“We are thrilled to partner with BYJU’S in reaching out to schools across the country to bring rich and interactive English-based learning solutions that complement school curriculum, and look forward to working to make this offering available in Indian languages later,” said Bani Dhawan, Head of Education – South Asia, Google.

The learning solution also aims at empowering educators to provide a comprehensive solution for their students including messaging, test conduction, daily classes and well-made pedagogical content from BYJU’S.

