BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

BYJU’S hires Ajay Goel as CFO amid myriad of problems

NewsWire
0
0

Edtech company BYJU’S has appointed Ajay Goel as its chief financial officer (CFO), as it aims to strengthen the company’s financial operations and achieve profitability amid myriad of problems.

Goel, who has worked with companies like Vedanta, GE, Coca Cola and Nestle, will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy and management for BYJU’S.

“With his extensive experience and diverse skill-set, Goel is the ideal candidate to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer as we continue to chart the course of sustainable growth in this exciting new phase,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S.

Goel will work closely with the founders and the senior leadership on strategy development, capital planning and financial analysis.

The company has already missed its March 2023 deadline to achieve group-level profitability, as it envisioned in its earnings in October last year.

Last month, in a setback to BYJU’s, New York-based investment firm BlackRock in a private assessment slashed the valuation of edtech major BYJU’s to $11.15 billion from its $22 billion valuation that the company keeps referring to.

“BYJU’s is India’s most valued startup. If other investors follow BlackRock, it may translate into the first major downgrade of an Indian decacorn after Flipkart in 2016,” according to a report in The Arc, citing the filings.

BlackRock had entered the edtech giant’s cap table at a $12 billion valuation in 2020. Its stake is under 1 per cent.

BYJU’s is in advanced stages to raise $250 million at a flat valuation, as it struggles to repay a $1.2 billion term loan and turn profitable in 2023.

The latest funding round is in “final stages of discussion and will be closed soon within a few weeks”.

The edtech company is also winding up coding platform WhiteHat Jr, which it acquired for $300 million, as part of restructuring and cut costs.

20230404-093802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DGCA officials to submit a report after IndiGo plane engine catches...

    Elon Musk offers $54.20 per share in cash to buy 100%...

    Tata’s super app Neu to create a ‘compelling’ platform for consumers

    Infra cost for crypto assets mining not allowed as deduction in...