BYJU’S implements 4-tier sales model to guard against mis-selling

In a bid to make its sales model more rigorous amid controversies around mis-selling of its courses, edtech major BYJU’S on Monday said it has rolled out a 4-tier, tech-driven internal sales process replacing its existing direct sales process.

The new sales model, said the company, is “far more rigorous, entirely remote and includes a centralized tech-driven audit process that ensures all sales are triple-checked”.

“The tech-driven, 4-tier approach enhances communication and precludes potential/rare mis-selling. Students are at the centre of everything we do, and their interest is paramount to us,” said Mrinal Mohit, CEO, BYJU’S India.

The company has introduced multiple checks to verify customers’ intent and consent to purchase.

In the first step, the interested customers have to give their consent after reading the terms and conditions on the customer consent screen on a custom mobile app.

The order verification team then revalidates the consent and double-checks if the customer agrees to make the purchase.

The customer gives another consent on this app upon which the sale is closed.

In order to assist students who require financial support, where requested, BYJU’S facilitates connecting the parents/guardians of such students to reputed third party banks/ financial institutions.

“The financing options, if acceptable to the parents, are concluded between the parent and the third party banks/ financial institutions and the approvals are done by these banks/institutions as per the mandated guidelines,” said the company.

The company said it has introduced an affordability test for all potential customers.

A threshold family income of Rs 25,000 per month is necessary to move forward with the purchase.

Families with an income of less than Rs 25,000 per month automatically qualify for the BYJU’S Education For All (EFA) programme, where they receive access to BYJU’S content for their child’s grade level “free of cost”.

