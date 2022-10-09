BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

BYJU’s says incorrect map of India with its logo a malicious attempt

Edtech major BYJU’s on Sunday clarified that a fake image showing incorrect map of India with its logo on top is being circulated on social media which is a “malicious” attempt and the company will report the incident to concerned authorities.

In a statement to IANS, the edtech major said that this is a fake image and not its material.

“All our content is watermarked and additionally our logo usage is incorrect, we never use an underline below the logo. We strongly condemn the incorrect map of India that is being distributed maliciously with our incorrect logo placed on it,” the company spokesperson said.

Several users on Twitter posted comments on the image that showed ‘Azad Kashmir’ on the map. While many said it is clearly a photoshopped image, some others asked to boycott BYJU’s.

A Twitter user posted: ‘It is a fake image”.

Another said: “It is easy to create such pics within seconds”.

The company said that this image is not part of any material that it has distributed.

“Our curriculum and all material created are strictly aligned to multiple accreditation boards at the national level, and are created keeping in mind the highest standards,” said the company.

“We will be reporting this to the concerned authorities for further investigation and action,” it added.

20221009-195605

