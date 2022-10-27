BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

BYJU’s takes Rs 300 cr loan from subsidiary Aakash for ‘principal business activities’

NewsWire
0
0

Edtech major BYJU’s is taking an unsecured loan of Rs 300 crore from its subsidiary Aakash Educational Services, which it acquired for more than $950 million, to bolster its “principal business activities”.

The company told IANS in a statement that Rs 300 crore loan from Aakash is, in effect, an advance against the marketing activities and campaigns that BYJU’s has been running for Aakash.

“In order to benefit from the economies of scale, BYJU’S buys media spots in bulk for all its group companies. This is a strategy that has yielded really positive results for both the group and Aakash,” a company spokesperson said.

BYJU’S Aakash has grown more than 100 per cent since its acquisition last year.

“The loan is only for ‘principal business activities’ that a subsidiary and the parent company can give or receive loans. In this case, the principal business activity is marketing for the core business of BYJU’S Aakash on which the group has already spent and is now being reimbursed,” the company spokesperson explained.

Last month, the edtech major paid the remaining dues of nearly Rs 1,983 crore (over $245 million) to global VC firm Blackstone in the acquisition of Aakash Educational Services.

According to BYJU’s financial report FY21, “as per the terms of the agreement for acquisition of Aakash Educational Services, consideration to the extent of Rs 1,983 crore was due to be paid by the company to the sellers in June, 2022. This has been deferred to September 23, 2022”.

Blackstone has nearly 38 per cent stake in Aakash and BYJU’s has paid nearly 75 per cent of the Aakash acquisition amount.

BYJU’S last week raised $250 million from its existing investors in a fresh round of funding, consolidating all its K10 India subsidiaries into one unit to leverage their synergies.

Aakash Education and Great Learning, respectively into test-prep and upskilling, will continue to operate as stand-alone independent units.

20221027-171802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI looking at phased implementation strategy to launch digital currency

    Coal production touched 43.93 mn tonnes in April-August 2022-23

    Gujarat partners with Vedanta, Foxconn to set up semi-conductor, display manufacturing...

    WazirX co-founder Nischal Shetty raising up to $20 mn for new...