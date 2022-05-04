INDIA

Bypoll candidate yet to be finalised, says CPI-M amid media blitz

Various media channels in Kerala were running the name of its “candidate” for the May 31 Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll since Wednesday morning, but the ruling CPI-M sought to clarify that no decision had been made yet.

Since 10 a.m., nearly dozen TV channels and online media were claiming young CPI-M leader K.S. Arunkumar would be party’s candidate and were just awaiting the official announcement.

But, the CPI-M sought to quell the “rumours”.

When its leaders emerged from almost a day-long meeting, newly-appointed LDF Convenor and Thrikkakara in-charge E.P. Jayarajan said there is a process for candidate selection and announcement.

“Our party has set protocols for all this. We have various committees which will deliberate over it and convey their opinion at the LDF meeting, which has been scheduled for Thursday,” he said.

Expressing surprise at the media’s projection, state Industries Minister P. Rajeev wondered how they jumped to a conclusion when the party had not even started to discuss the matter.

However, the first wall painting at the constituency showcasing Arunkumar was almost 90 per cent complete when suddenly the painter was asked to stop the work and leave.

The local leadership, however, said that the painting was stopped because no official announcement was made and once that comes, it will resume.

Now, the suspense will only be resolved on Thursday morning.



