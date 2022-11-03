INDIA

The polling for by-election in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies in Bihar has ended, officials said on Thursday, adding the overall voters’ turnout was recorded at 52.38 per cent.

The voting started at 7 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m.

According to poll officials, the turnout in Mokama was 53.45 per cent while 51.48 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Gopalganj assembly constituency.

A total of 1,47,835 men, 1,32,014 women and 3 transgenders voted in Mokama while 1,67,811 men, 1,63,199 women and 11 transgender persons cast vote in Gopalganj assembly constituency.

The election commission of Bihar had set up 619 polling booths in the two constituencies.

Meanwhile, 6 persons have been arrested in in Gopalganj for uploading objectionable posts on social media against RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta who is contesting against BJP candidate Kusum Devi.

The RJD candidates have direct contest against the BJP nominees in both the constituencies.

This is the first by-poll after the formation of new government in Bihar wherein the RJD is in alliance with JD-U and 5 other parties.

In Mokama, Neelam Devi, wife of ‘Bahubali’ (strongman) Anant Singh is contesting on the ticket of RJD while the BJP fielded Sonam Devi — wife of another ‘Bahubali’, Lalan Singh.

Anant Singh has been winning the Mokama seat for the last 17 years. The seat fell vacant after he was convicted in an Arms case.

