By-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha will be held on May 10 while result will be declared on May 13, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Wednesday.

The MLA seat was lying vacant following the murder of the then health minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29.

As per schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), formal notification for the bypoll will be issued on April 13 while candidates can file their nominations till April 20. Scrutiny of the papers will be done on the next day (April 21).

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers up to April 24. The entire election process will be completed by May 15.

The BJD is likely to nominate Late Naba Das’s daughter Dipali while the BJP is likely to nominate its youth leader Tankadhar Tripathy. Both Dipali and Tripathy have already started campaigning in the constituency.

Congress state president Sarat Pattanayak said he has formed a committee led by senior leader and MLA Santosh Singh Saluja to select a suitable candidate.

Notably, minister Naba Das was killed by police ASI Gopal Das (now sacked) on January 29. The cop had shot the minister from a very close range. Though the police arrested the accused from the spot, it is yet to find-out the motive behind the murder.

