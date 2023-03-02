INDIA

Bypolls results: Cong leads in 3 seats, but setback in NE

Congress is leading in the bypolls to the three Assembly seats it contested in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The party, however, has got a setback in northeast states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura where the BJP and its allies are heading towards victory as per the latest trends which may change on final outcome.

The Congress has gained significantly in West Bengal where it is ahead of Trinamool Congress, and in Maharashtra it is ahead of the BJP in one of the two seats that went to bypoll. In Tamil Nadu’s Erode Assembly seat, it is ahead of the AIADMK.

But in Meghalaya the Congress, which was the single-largest party in the last Assembly election, is trailing. The grand-old party is leading in only nine seats as per the latest trends.

The other regional party, the United Democratic Party (UDP), has been projected to win six seats.

It is to be mentioned that the UDP was a part of the NPP-led government in Meghalaya for the last five years, although the party has not forged an alliance with the NPP and fought the election separately.

