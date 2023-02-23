INDIA

C. R. Kesavan, great grandson of C. Rajagopalachari, quits Congress

C. R. Kesavan, the great grandson of India’s first Governor General C. Rajagopalachari, on Thursday resigned from the Congress party.

In a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said that he has not seen any “vestiges of the values” that made him work for the party for the last two decades.

In the letter to the party national president, he said that he had declined a national level organisational responsibility and did not participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra as he cannot stand with what the party presently symbolises.

The senior leader said that he was with the Congress party since the past 22 years but over a period of time the approach of the party was neither constructive or concrete.

C. R. Kesavan also said that he has resigned as a trustee from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust.

Speaking to media persons, he dismissed speculations about joining another political party.

