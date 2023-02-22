INDIALIFESTYLE

Cab driver shot dead in Gurugram

A taxi driver was reportedly shot dead near his house here by three unidentified armed persons, police said.

The incident happened late at night on Tuesday.

The driver has been identified as Rahul (35), a resident of the Saraswati Enclave area in Gurugram.

According to police, the assailants were on a motorcycle and had been waiting for the victim at the location to execute the crime.

Soon after the incident, Rahul was taken to the civil hospital Gurugram, where the doctors declared him dead during the treatment.

The police said a police team reached the spot after they got information about the crime. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59-A of the Arms Act has been registered against unknown persond at Sector-10A police station. The reason behind the crime has not been ascertained so far.

