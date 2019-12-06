CAB: MLA’s house burnt, key police officer removed in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 12 (IANS) Assam continued to be in flames on Thursday as anti Citzenship Amendment Bill protesters set ablaze the house of an MLA, torched vehicles and burnt down the circle office as the government removed two key police officers including the Guwahati police commissioner.

Munna Prasad Gupta was appointed the new Guwahati police chief replacing Deepak Kumar, while state additional director general of police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal was also transferred.

G.P. Singh has become the additional director general of police (Law and Order).

Officials said protesters set fire to the house of MLA Binod Hazarika in Chabua, and went on the rampage torching vehicles and the circle office.

–IANS

ssp/skp/