CAB won’t see the light of day in Kerala: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (IANS) In a scathing attack on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said, “Come what may, it’s not going to see the light of day in Kerala”.

“The CAB is absolutely undemocratic and against the basic tenants of the Constitution. For the world outside, the CAB is a shame for India. This is nothing but the agenda of the RSS to make the country a Hindu Rashtra,” said Vijayan.

“We will not accept it”, he said, adding “it won’t take shape in Kerala.”

“It’s quite certain that the Bill will not pass judicial scrutiny as the very essence of our secular character has been affected. When the Partition took place, lots of Muslims opted for India as they did not want to live in a religious country. The RSS is now trying to do what was done in Pakistan then. But this will be opposed,” added Vijayan.

Of the 33 million Kerala population, Muslims account for around 20 per cent and Christians around 18 per cent.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by both the Houses of the Parliament earlier this week.

