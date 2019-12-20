Cabinet amendments in Motor Vehicles Bill, 2019

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday apprised of information about the amendments moved to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Amendments will ensure concurrence of the state governments while formulating National Transport Policy and making schemes for national, multimodal and inter-state transportation of goods and passengers by the Central government, a Cabinet statement said.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Cabinet in its meeting held on June 24, 2019 for re-introduction in the Lok Sabha. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2019 and later taken into consideration in the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2019.

The Bill with the official amendments was passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2019. Further, the amendments were placed before the Lok Sabha and were passed in the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2019.

–IANS

rak/kr