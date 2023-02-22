BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Cabinet approves Air Services Agreement between India, Guyana

The Union Cabinet approved the signing of the Air Services Agreement (ASA) between the Government of India and the Government of Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Officials said that the new Air Services Agreement between India and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana will provide an enabling environment for enhanced and seamless connectivity while providing commercial opportunities to the carriers of both the sides.

The Air Services Agreement will come into force after the exchange of diplomatic notes between the parties confirming that each party has completed the necessary internal procedure for entry into force of this agreement.

Indians have a sizeable presence in Guyana and are the largest ethnic group comprising about 40 per cent of the population as per 2012 census. The signing of the Air Services Agreement with Guyana will enable a framework for provision of air services between the two countries.

In view of the growing aviation market and developments such as liberalization of the aviation sector in India, an air services agreement has been signed with many countries to pave the way for International air connectivity.

Air Services Agreement (ASA) provides the legal framework for air operations between two countries which is based on the principles of sovereignty of nations, nationality of carriers and reciprocity in terms of commercial opportunities for the designated airlines of each side. At present there is no Air Services Agreement (ASA) between the Government of India and the Government of Co-operative Republic of Guyana at present.

Officials said that India and Guyana are signatories to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

The delegations representing the two governments had met in Nassau, Bahamas on December 6, 2016 during the ICAO Air Services Negotiations event where both countries had initialled the text of an ASA for scheduled air services between the two countries.

