INDIA

Cabinet approves continuation of schemes worth Rs 12,882 cr for NE

The Union Cabinet has approved continuation of schemes of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region with an outlay of Rs 12,882 crore, for the balance period of the 15th Finance Commission (2022-23 to 2025-26).

Based on the Expendidture Filnance Committee (EFC) recommendations, the outlay for the North East Special Infrastructure Scheme (NESIDS) will be Rs 8,139.5 crore including committed liabilities of ongoing projects.

The outlay for ‘Schemes of NEC’ will be Rs 3,202.7 crore including committed liabilities of ongoing projects.

The ministry’s new scheme titled Prime Minister’s Development Initiative For the North Eastern Region or PM DevINE (with an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore), had been approved earlier in October 2022.

Under PM DevINE, larger and high impact proposals under infrastructure, social development and livelihood sectors are taken up, official sources said.

