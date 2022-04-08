INDIA

Cabinet approves extension of Atal Innovation Mission till March 2023

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), till March 2023.

The AIM shall work on its intended target of creating an innovation culture and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

This will be done by AIM through its various programmes and under intended targets that will be achieved by AIM are: establishing 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs),establishing 101 Atal Incubation Centres, establishing 50 Atal Community Innovation Centres, and supporting 200 start-ups via the Atal New India Challenges.

Briefing the media on Friday, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the total budgeted expenditure of Rs 2,000+ crore shall be incurred in the process of the establishment and supporting the beneficiaries.

The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels.

The AIM has focused on both infrastructure creation and institution building and it has created bilateral relations with various international agencies for building synergistic collaboration on innovation and entrepreneurship.

