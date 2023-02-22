BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of the 22nd Law Commission of India upto August 31, 2024.

The Commission is a non-statutory body, constituted by the government from time to time.

It was originally constituted in 1955.

The tenure of the present 22nd Law Commission ends on February 20, 2023.

The Commissions have been able to make important contribution towards the progressive development and codification of law of the country.

The Commission has so far submitted 277 reports.

The chairperson and members have joined office recently and have taken up several pending projects for examination and report, being the work in progress.

Therefore, the tenure of the 22nd Law Commission has been extended upto August 31, 2024, official sources said.

