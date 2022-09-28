INDIASOUTH ASIA

Cabinet approves India-Bangladesh pact on water withdrawal

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval for a pact between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by both from common border river Kushiyara.

The MoU for this was signed on September 6 between Ministry of Jal Shakti and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Water Resources. The withdrawal of up to 153 cusecs of water each by both the nations from Kushiyara river would be undertaken during the dry season between November 1 and May 31 for their consumptive water requirement, official sources said.

A joint monitoring team would be set up by both the countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during the dry season, the sources added.

