Cabinet approves MoU between India, Switzerland on climate change

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Concerned over environmental degradation, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Switzerland on technical cooperations in the field of climate change.

The MoU was signed in Switzerland on September 13.

The Cabinet said that environmental degradation afftects the socially and economically disadvantaged more heavily than the better of sections of the society.

“Any effort at thwarting environmental degradation would lead to environmental equity in the sense of availability of sound environmental resources to all sections of the society,” it said.

The MoU will enable the establishment and promotion of closer and long-term cooperation between India and Switzerland in the field of environmental protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits, taking into account the applicable laws and legal provisions in each country.

It will enhance public accountability by way of exchange of information and technology between the two countries.

Further, it is expected to bring in the latest technologies and best practices suited for bringing about better environment protection, conservation, management of climate change and wildlife protection and conservation.

India and Switzerland have agreed upon on technical cooperation for capacity building on climate change and sustainable water management, forest management, development of mountainous regions and environmentally sustainable and resilient urban development.

–IANS

sk/arm