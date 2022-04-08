INDIA

Cabinet approves MoU between SEBI, Financial Regulatory Commission of Mongolia

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the proposal for signing a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Financial Regulatory Commission, Mongolia (FRC).

Mongolian FRC, like SEBI, is a co-signatory to International Organisation of Securities Commissions’ Multilateral MoU (IOSCO MMoU).

However, the IOSCO MMoU does not have under its scope the provision for technical assistance.

The proposed bilateral MoU would, in addition to contributing towards strengthening the information sharing framework leading to effective enforcement of securities laws, also help in establishing a technical assistance programme.

The technical assistance programme would benefit the Authorities by way of consultations on matters relating to capital markets, capacity building activities and training programmes for the staff.

The SEBI was established under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 to regulate the securities markets in India. The objectives of the SEBI are to protect the interest of the investors and to regulate and promote development of securities markets in India.

Established in 2006, the Mongolian FRC is a parliamentary authority mandated to supervise and regulate the non-bank sector; including the insurance and securities markets, and participants of the microfinance sector.

The FRC is responsible for providing stable and sound financial markets.

The Commission exercises power over non-bank financial institutions, insurance companies and intermediaries, securities firms, and savings and credit cooperatives.

At the same time, it also ensures the rights of individual financial market clients (securities holders, domestic and foreign investors, and insurance policyholders) and protects against financial malpractices.

