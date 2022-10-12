BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Cabinet approves Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

It will also incorporate the provisions of the 97th Constitutional Amendment, official sources said.

It will help in setting up of cooperative election authority, information officer and ombudsman.

The election authority will ensure that elections are held cooperative societies in a free, fair and timely manner.

The cooperative information officer will enhance transparency.

Also representation of women and SC, ST members would be ensured in cooperative societies, to promote equity sources said.

20221012-171405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt. gives ad hoc IGST exemption on imports of Covid relief...

    Apple logs 50% growth as global smartwatch market jumps 35% in...

    Job and income supporting measures to be watched in Union Budget

    Biz leaders struggling with inertia amid unpredictable global conditions: Report