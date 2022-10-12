The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new scheme, the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) for the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

PM-DevINE is a central sector scheme with 100% central funding and will be implemented by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). It will have an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for the four year period.

The Centre on Wednesday said that efforts will be made to complete the PM-DevINE projects by 2025-26 so that there are no committed liabilities beyond this year. This implies front-loading of the sanction projects under the scheme in 2022-23 and 2023-24 primarily. While expenditure would continue to be incurred during 2024-25 and 2025-26, focused attention will be given to complete the sanctioned PM-DevINE projects.

PM-DevINE will lead to creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects and create livelihood activities for youth and women.

It will be implemented by the Ministry of DoNER through the North Eastern Council or the central ministries/agencies. Measures would be taken to ensure adequate operation and maintenance of the projects sanctioned under PM-DevINE so that they are sustainable. To limit construction risks of time and cost overrun, the projects would be implemented on an Engineering-Procurement-Construction basis, to the extent possible.

The objectives of PM-DevINE include supporting social development projects based on felt needs of the NER, enable livelihood activities for youth and women and fill the development gaps in various sectors among others.

PM-DevINE will provide support to infrastructure and social development projects which may be larger in size and will also provide an end-to-end development solution instead of isolated projects. It will ensure that there is no duplication of project support under PM-DevINE with any of the other schemes of MDoNER or those of any other ministry/department.

