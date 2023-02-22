BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Cabinet approves ratification of aviation protocols

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ratification of three Protocols on Article 3 and Article 50 (a) as well as Article 56 relating to amendments in the convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), 1944.

The articles of the Chicago Convention establish the privileges and obligations of all contracting states and promote international ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) adoption that regulate international air transport.

During the past 78 years, the Chicago Convention has undergone a few amendments and India has been ratifying such amendments from time to time.

The ratification would affirm India’s commitment to the principles enshrined in the Convention on International Civil Aviation, official sources said.

The ratification would provide better chances and opportunity for India to become more instrumental in matters pertaining to international civil aviation, they added.

The three protocols are as follows: Protocol to insert Article 3 bis in the Chicago Convention, 1944 to refrain member states from resorting to the use of weapons against civil aircraft in flight (Protocol signed in May, 1984); Protocol to amend Article 50 (a) of the Chicago Convention, 1944 for raising the strength of the ICAO Council from 36 to 40 (Protocol signed in October, 2016); and Protocol to amend Article 56 of the Chicago Convention, 1944 for raising the strength of the Air Navigation Commission from 18 to 21 (Protocol signed in October, 2016).

20230222-151205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Who will invest in India if scams like this happen, asks...

    Opportunities galore to invest in green energy: Economic Affairs Secretary

    Hotels’ body seeks liquidity support amid 2nd wave of Covid

    ‘With global positive cues rupee to trade 79.15 to 79.75 band...