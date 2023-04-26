The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of 157 new nursing colleges in co-location with the existing medical colleges, established since 2014.

This will add approximately 15,700 nursing graduates every year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told media persons after the cabinet meeting.

It will further ensure quality, affordable, and equitable nursing education in India, particularly in underserved districts and states, he added.

The total financial implication of the project will be Rs 1,570 crore.

The Central government will give Rs 10 crore for setting up of these colleges, while the states can invest the remaining amount, which will depend as per the project report to be prepared for each college, Mandaviya said.

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are among the major states, which will get 20-odd nursing colleges under the initiative, he added.

The initiative aims to address the geographical and rural-urban imbalances in the healthcare sector, which have led to the skewed availability of nursing professionals and impacted healthcare services in underserved areas, the minister said.

The establishment of these nursing colleges will provide a significant boost to the availability of qualified human resources in healthcare.

Co-location of these nursing colleges with existing medical colleges will allow optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure, skill labs, clinical facilities, and faculty.

20230426-211403